WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute gave people the opportunity to name the baby western lowland gorilla that was born there in May, it received more than 25,000 votes. On Friday, the zoo shared that “Zahra” received the majority of votes.

Zahra is Swahili for “beautiful flower,” and the zoo noted in a tweet that the baby gorilla is “an adorable ambassador for her critically endangered species.”

(Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

Western lowland gorillas are native to Africa and live in the forests of Gabon, Central Africa Republic, Cameroon, Angola, Equatorial Guinea and Congo. The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers the western lowland gorilla critically endangered because of habitat loss, disease and poaching. Scientists estimate that in the past 20 to 25 years, the number of wild western lowland gorillas has decreased by 60%.

Zahra with her mother Calaya. C(Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute)

Zahra is the second birth for her mother, 20-year-old mother, Calaya, and her father, 31-year-old Baraka.

In case you’re wondering what other choices voters had for the baby’s name, they were Lola (Yoruba for “greatness”) and Mkali (Swahili for “fierce”).