Image courtesy of D.C. Fire and EMS via Twitter.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire and barricade incident on 37th Place SE on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building for smoke on the second floor but waited to start operations due to police activity.

They started outside operations around 4 p.m. After police secured the area, they continued on the inside of the building.

Police confirmed the barricade situation to DC News Now, but did not state a reason.