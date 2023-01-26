WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning.

MPD said that at about 8 a.m., it responded to the 3600 block 38th St. NW for a domestic violence call involving a person who may have been being held against her will.

When officers got to the home there, she told them the other person $300. When she said she didn’t have it, the person hit her in the face with an open hand. She added that the person wouldn’t let her leave the home, but she made an excuse that allowed her to escape.

The police report filed for the incident stated that when officers arrived at the scene, “the suspect’s whereabouts were unknown.” It did not say how the situation, originally described as a barricade situation, ended.

MPD told DC News Now only that the situation had “been resolved.”