WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A District law that requires a person to pay off debt of $100 or more to the city before getting a driver license could soon go away.

“The debt is still going to exist, but we don’t want the Clean Hands Act to criminalize people who are in poverty,” said Ward 5 council member Kenyan McDuffie.

McDuffie is the sponsor of the Clean Hands Certification Equity Amendment Act of 2021, which is up for a final vote Tuesday.

Under the amendment, people would no longer be required to pay off debts of $100 or more to the District of Columbia in order to renew or receive a new driver license in DC.

“The revisions are designed to address those racial equity concerns,” said McDuffie.

Supporters of the amendment said the current law targets black and brown communities unfairly.

“We see thousands of residents, disproportionally African American, needing to drive to do basic life activities… so we see thousands of arrests of driving without a license,” said Ariel Levinson-Waldman Director of Tzedek DC, a nonprofit which helps residents facing debt related problems.

Levinson-Waldman said DC is in the minority of states; only Texas and Illinois enforce similar laws.

“The current rule is backwards. We say we’re going to punish you for not having money to get the ticket, but we’re going to take away your primary way to get the money,” he said.

That’s what happened to Norris Harvey, a client of Tzedek.

“I was in a hole and I couldn’t get out of it,” said Harvey who accumulated traffic fines in the early 2000’s.

He lost his job because he couldn’t drive to it, meaning he couldn’t make money to pay back the fines.

“You were the cause of me losing my job because you wouldn’t let me renew my driver’s license. I feel like I was sentenced to prison for life, because it really took my life away,” he said.

Still, there is some hesitancy.

In a report by the Office of Tax Revenue, the department wrote, “This policy change could lead to an overall decrease in tax compliance… (and) lead to increased time and administrative costs to (collect fines).”

Plus, some council members worry it would leave reckless driving unpunished.

McDuffie disagrees.

“If you’re accumulating points, it’s not going to forgive the points that you owe and your license could still be suspended,” he said.

The legislative session begins at 1pm on Tuesday.