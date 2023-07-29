Some braved the heat while others stayed indoors to avoid the high temperatures

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dekari Holland walked down the middle of an intersection with lined cars, his father behind him, with two simple words on a sweltering hot day: “Bottled water.”

The eight-year-old author-turned-hawker-of-bottled water did this because DC saw soaring temperatures nearing 100 degrees where people were warned to protect themselves during Friday’s heatwave.

“We usually out here every summer (because) he’s an eight-year-old book author, so we usually be out here selling his books,” said Djavone Holland, his father. “But it’s been so hot lately that we decide to sell water out here to beat the heat.”

And Dekari’s thoughts about the tremendous heat?

“It’s super hot,” he said, sweat dripping down his face. “It makes me feel great because then we get to sell a lot of water but then at the same time it’s too hot for me.”

With temperatures climbing Friday in the nation’s capital, people all around the District tried to stay cool.

Parks were mostly absent of people not brave enough to bask in the heat. So many sought refuge in various community pools.

Irene Kokkales of DC swam in the Anacostia Pool and Recreation Center, to get away from the heat.

“It feels pretty good you know, but walking around the city and doing anything in the city…it’s pretty warm out,” she said. “It gets a little bit lower as the sun goes down.”

That didn’t help Jacqueline Richardson who said she didn’t have air conditioning on at her home. She and her son sought time outside where it was less warm than in her older home.

“It’s been pretty intense,” she said of the heat in her house. “We live in a 116-year-old house and we don’t have central air conditioning, we have window units.”

But Jason Owens didn’t mind the overpowering heat. He worked out in it with a “sweet sweat pack over his stomach.”

“We need the sun, number one,” he said. “I feel like I burn more calories when it’s blazing hot. As I’m dripping, one pound, two pounds, three pounds. Like, I feel it.”