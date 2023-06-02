WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As temperatures rise to the upper 90s across the DMV Friday, residents are no doubt trying to keep cool.

There’s good news for consumers trying to save money while keeping cool, thanks to price-checking air conditioning units and utilizing home energy assistance programs.

Given the arrival of summer-like temperatures, DC News Now price checked portable air conditioners available for pickup from several major retailers.

According to the lowest price, and available product for pick-up Friday midday, Lowes and Target promote two separate AC units for $39.99; the Maxx Chill unit and Artic Air Evaporative Cooler, respectively.

Walmart’s lowest-priced, and immediately available AC unit was listed for $264 by Midea, and Home Depot promoted a $299 AC unit by Vissani.

There are local programs to help save on energy bills. For one example, D.C. residents can receive “up to $475 per year on your electric bills,” according to the city’s department of energy and environment.

Residents can also access federal funds to lower utility bills; including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.