WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District will host another major sport event this week, and thousands of people are expected to visit for it.

The Major League Soccer All-Star game hits the pitch Wednesday, and traffic could be tricky, particularly near Audi Field in Southwest.

Using public transportation could help travelers save money and time during the influx of visitors. Traveling at certain times can offer cheaper fares on transit and avoid potential sudden price surges for rideshare rides.

20,000 fans are expected to attend the sold-out game, but residents not able to make it inside will likely be watching at sports bars, pubs and more.

With the game set to start at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Navy Yard, consider traveling before rush-hour traffic when prices are likely higher on many services like Lyft and Uber.

Navy Yard is the closest Metro station to the field. You can get to that stop on the Green Line, and a short walk will take you to the field.

Between 5 am and 9:30 pm, fares cost $2 to $6. If fans wish to wait until after 9:30 p.m. to leave bars or the field rail rates cost a flat $2.

SNAP recipients now receive half off train fares; a change this month due to a WMATA budget provision.

Planning to make an evening out of the game? Metro’s unlimited day pass costs $13, which would be significantly less costly than grabbing several Uber or Lyft rides, especially during a surge.

To avoid surge charges, Uber says check the map in their app–darker red areas will indicate where there’s higher demand while lighter colors indicate the opposite.

Metro also offers a ‘trip planner’ online to know fare prices in advance.