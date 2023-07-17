WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A community is in mourning after a local bicyclist was killed in northwest D.C.

According to police, 27-year-old Dzhoy Zuckerman, was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Zuckerman was found on the 6100 block of 3rd Street NW. Police have not released information on a possible motive or suspect as of Monday night.

Zuckerman’s death has been difficult for their loved ones.

“It smacked me like a brick,” said Paul Yepez, who is a close friend.

Yepez met Zuckerman through cycling. The two recently did a 200 mile ride together.

“Whenever I think about riding right now it reminds me that I won’t be sharing another ride with my friend, and it just stings,” he said.

Yepez described Zuckerman as a happy and encouraging person.

“A lot of joy, a lot of I would say ‘happiness, emotions right outpouring.’ They came in and they lit up the room. They were distinct, different,” he said.

More than a hundred people rode their bikes in memory of Zuckerman Sunday night. Another ride is planned for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. starting at Dupont Circle and ending at 3rd and Quackenbos Street NW. Those attending are asked to wear purple.

A ghost bike will be installed where he was killed

Zuckerman leaves behind a partner and child. Friends of Zuckerman have organized a GoFundMe page to help support them.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.