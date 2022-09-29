The blue corner of a boxing ring with gloves hanging on a pole spotlit on an isolated dark background – 3D render

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Beltway Battles event that was supposed to take place this Saturday was postponed after DC boxing trainer Buddy Harrison was murdered last weekend.

Officials said that they came to the decision after “much consideration and out of respect for the Harrison and Hernandez families, as well as the DC boxing community and the general public.”

“In this past week, we have received and felt a tremendous amount of support from the DC boxing community. We look forward to setting a new date in the near future and showcasing top fights in DC,” Thomas LaManna with Rising Star Promotions said in a release.

There will be a time to get back to boxing, but this is the time for mourning and remembrance. We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to working with Rising Star Promotions, DHH Promotions and Blue Cork Strategies to bring the public this world class boxing event. Release regarding the delay

Officials said that the tickets meant for this Saturday will be valid at the rescheduled event. They plan for it to take place later in the year.