WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Monday marks 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his iconic “I Have a Dream speech.”

It’s a day Virginia Ali remembers fondly.

“It was nothing but a sea of people. People of all walks of life, all backgrounds, all colors, all ages. It was just something to see. Just being there,” she said.

Ali is the owner of Ben’s Chili Bowl, a restaurant she started with her late husband Ben in 1958.

Over the years, the local eatery on U Street became a center fold of the civil rights movement, fueling activists and organizers, including King.

“I had the pleasure of meeting with Dr. King on occasion because he was here a lot during 1963 to get that march organized here along with his comrades,” said Ali.

Ali recalled King telling her about his plans for the March on Washington.

“He was telling me about how he planned to do this thing and on one occasion he told me he had met with President Kennedy. And he told President Kennedy that the injustices of black people were just getting out of hand and he was going to get a large group of people here to protest those rights,” she remembered.

On August 28, 1963, more than 250,000 people gathered in the area of the Lincoln Memorial.

“We left there exhilarated, we left there knowing change was going to come because it was so inspirational,” said Ali.

Ali and her husband went back to their restaurant after the march to feed those who attended it.

“Everyone was happy, everyone was in a good mood, everyone was doing something to help the cause. And it was because we had this dynamic nonviolent leader taking us there,” she said.

Ali believes there has been progress since King led the first March on Washington. But, she said there’s more work to be done.

“We are not together and it’s so simple to me. If we could all be nonviolent, if we could all teach each other to practice treating people the way you’d like to be treated. That to me is so easy to do. I know I’ve done it for 65 years here at Ben’s Chili Bowl,” she said.