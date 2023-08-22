WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Though Ben’s Chili Bowl celebrated its 65th anniversary on Aug. 22, it was the public that received presents for the milestone.

Massive crowds lined up inside and outside the restaurant’s original U Street location for a free meal, featuring the choice of a beef, chicken or veggie hot dog or, of course, their classic half-smoke.

“Three years old, my first chili hot dog,” said RaJshawn Scott who recalled when she first ate at the iconic restaurant.

The food isn’t the only reason why Scott dines there several times a week.

“The family atmosphere, the people from the community. Everybody is lovely,” she said. “Has been a family to me. Good and bad times.”

Founders Virginia Ali and her late husband, Ben, used their last $5,000 to open the restaurant on August 22, 1958.

There’s no secret to why the restaurant has been successful.

“I’ll do our best to treat people the way we want to be treated,” said Ali, affectionately known as “Mom.” “And that’s for every guest that walks in our door.”

Ben’s Chili Bowl has seen its share of celebrities over the years, from Dr, Martin Luther King, Jr. to Barack Obama. Obama made the restaurant his first stop after he became president-elect in 2008. according to a press release.

The list of celebrity customers continues to grow. Doug Williams, who led Washington to the Super Bowl XXII win over Denver, was among the special speakers at Tuesday’s celebration.

“Look at the people who are just everyday citizens in this town and still come here. I think that in itself says a lot,” said Williams, a frequent guest when he played for Washington.

Ben’s Chili Bowl is already planning its 66th anniversary.

“I’m grateful for all my guests. All of them,” said Ali.

Not bad for a restaurant she considers a “hot dog place.”