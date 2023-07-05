WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The nation is getting ready to celebrate National Chicken Day as it approaches on July 6th. With its crispy exterior and juicy meat, fried chicken has become a classic favorite among Americans. In honor of this delicious occasion, here are some of the best-fried chicken spots in the DMV area based on Google reviews.

D.C.

This spot serves award-winning fried chicken renowned for its high quality and made-to-order approach. Their chicken is traditionally fried to create its signature skin and delicately brushed with sauce for the best flavor. While fried chicken is their main attraction, this spot offers a diverse menu of traditional Korean dishes to satisfy a wide range of preferences.

Being the only food truck in D.C. to serve free-range chicken, their popularity has not only grown in D.C. but also in the surrounding areas of Maryland and Virginia. To further ensure high quality, their chickens are also grain-fed and antibiotic-free.

Maryland

Located in Germantown, their signature dish, tikkudak chicken, offers unique flavors as it is first fried and then baked in a charcoal grill for extra crisp and smoky flavor. While their specialty is chicken, they also serve a wide selection of appetizers and Korean dishes on their menu, including tteok-bokki, kimchi fried rice, and fish cake soup.

Highly rated in many areas, the family business is a rapidly-growing Nashville-style chicken franchise with locations from the East to the West Coast. While their signature is the chicken sandwich, many reviews indicated that their fried chicken was the best they’ve had and that they’re “perfectly seasoned.”

Virginia

The ideal Korean pairing is to serve fried chicken and cold beer. Their farm-fresh chicken is crispy, juicy, and minimally greasy when fried. It is then enhanced with special soy garlic and hot spicy sauces that have an exceptional taste and are made with high-quality ingredients.

With a combination of Nashville-style and Sichuan pepper, the spot serves customers six levels of spice to feel the heat. To give the chicken a unique aroma and flavor, it is made with a blend of cayenne pepper infused with Sichuan pepper, along with homemade chili oil with Canola oil.