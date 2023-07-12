WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) said a driver who was trying to get away from officers in its uniformed division hit a person near the National Mall and that the person died as a result.

Lt. Paul Mayhair with the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division (USSSUD) said in statement that officers tried to make a traffic stop at the intersection of 17th and Constitution avenues NW shortly before 1:30 p.m. The vehicle had an expired registration on it.

Mayhair said the driver indicated he/she would stop, but took off southbound on 17th Street NW, crossed a red traffic light, and hit a number of people in the crosswalk.

Officers helped the people hit until members of DC Fire and EMS arrived. Mayhair said one person whom medics took to the hospital died there.

As of 4:46 p.m., police were trying to find the vehicle and the driver.