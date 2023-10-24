WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A bicyclist died Saturday, Oct. 21 after he was hit by a car in Northwest, D.C. earlier that week.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 17 around 12:44 a.m. in the 1700 block of L St.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Nijad Huseynov, 24, was riding his bike in the bicycle lane and as he crossed Connecticut Ave., a driver in a silver 2014 Toyota Camry hit him.

Huseynov was ejected from his bike and taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. The driver stayed on the scene. Huseynov died days later.

MPD was still investigating the situation as of Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (202) 727-9099.