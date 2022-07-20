WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman died Wednesday morning after riding her bicycle and being hit by a Mack truck in Washington, DC.

The accident happened around 8:09 a.m., 40-year-old Shawn O’Donnell, of Northeast, DC, was riding her bike around the intersection of 21st St. and I St., in Northwest, DC. a truck driver was driving down the 900 block of 21st St., which is a one way.

When O’Donnell tried to pass the truck, it hit them with the front passenger side of the truck causing “significant injuries,” according to the District Department of Transportation.

DC Fire and EMS took her to the hospital, where she died after life-saving efforts.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.