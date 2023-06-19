WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Friday, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that they’ll invest more than $930 million into efforts to expand high-speed internet infrastructure across 35 states and Puerto Rico – including military bases, and tribal lands.

Using the middle mile grants, the goal is also to make internet access more affordable.

Areas in the DMV set to benefit from grants:

Prince George’s County

Howard County

Anne Arundel

Baltimore

Raleigh

Wyoming

McDowell

Mercer

“June 30th will be the moment where we make the allocations, where we tell states how much money they’ll have, what their budget is basically for the big $42 billion state grant program. But that is really in many ways the starting gun for a lot of the states, so what we’ve said is we expect after June 30th to get their plans for how they’re going to spend the money,” said Alan Davidson, NTIA’s Commerce Assistant Secretary.

Eligible households can apply for a discount on their internet service, through the Affordable Connectivity Program https://www.fcc.gov/acp.