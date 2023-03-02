WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced he would not block the effort to overturn D.C.’s revised criminal code.

He’s getting pushback from those who support D.C. statehood and those who helped author the bill.

Proponents of the revised criminal code fear this could set a bad precedent.

If the U.S. Senate overturns the revised criminal code and Biden signs off, it would be the first time in more than 30 years that Congress has overturned a local law. The last time it happened was related to the height limits of buildings in the district.

“Look, you’re either for D.C. sovereignty or D.C. statehood or you’re not,” said Ben Platt, a lifelong D.C. resident.

Some in D.C. are frustrated at the proposition of a local law being overturned by a congress they have no vote in.

“If the people of Washington, D.C. have elected a council that wants to pass through this revised criminal code whether you agree or disagree with it, a Democratic president who says he supports D.C. statehood should veto this law,” Platt said.

That’s not the way President Biden sees it. On Thursday afternoon, he tweeted “I support D.C. Statehood and home-rule – but I don’t support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the Mayor’s objections – such as lowering penalties for carjackings. If the Senate votes to overturn what D.C. Council did – I’ll sign it.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre elaborated, saying, “He has long believed that D.C. statehood should be something that the residents of DC should be allowed. Again, that hasn’t changed. But this is different.”

“It’s disappointing to hear that the president of the United States is going to side with lawmakers from outside the district who are voting to undo 16 years’ worth of work by local prosecutors, defense attorneys, legal scholars,” said Patrice Sulton, former senior attorney advisor to the Criminal Code Reform Commission and executive director of DC Justice Lab.

Sulton said the focus on penalty reductions is misguided.

“For the most part, the penalties that exist in the revised code are years longer than the sentence is actually being handed down in our courts today,” Sulton said.

Sulton said these revisions are way past due.

“We have no laws on the books for a lot of things that people expect you to have statutes for,” Sulton said. “There’s nothing that defines what manslaughter is. There’s nothing that defines what assault is. We have no self-defense statute at all.”

More than updating the law, she said she worries congressional action sets a bad precedent.

“To see that we’re going to lose in a way that DC hasn’t lost before is alarming. I think people should be really concerned about what that means for our right to self-govern in the future,” Sulton said.

The U.S. House voted to override the bill three weeks ago. It could likely pass in the U.S. Senate next week.