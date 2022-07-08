File – President Joe Biden speaks at the White House after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

(The Hill) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at preserving some access to abortion services, but again acknowledged Congress has ultimate control over the issue right now.

“If you want to change the circumstance for women, and even little girls in this country, please go out and vote,” Biden said.

The executive order builds off some of the administration’s previously announced efforts and is limited in scope. It provides some incremental measures to protect access to emergency medical care for women who will seek abortions in states that ban it.

Facing mounting pressure from Democrats and abortion rights advocates to be more forceful, Biden said voting in the mid-term elections is the fastest way to ensure abortion rights are enshrined into law.

“Let me be clear. While I wish it had not come to this, this is the fastest route available,” Biden said. “The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law codifying Roe, which I will sign immediately upon its passage on my desk.”

Biden predicted women will turn out to vote in record numbers.

“I don’t think the Court — or for that matter the Republicans who for decades have pushed their extreme agenda — have a clue about the power of American women. But they’re about to find out,” Biden said.