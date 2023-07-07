WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Bill King, of D.C., has been a Washington Commanders season ticket holder for 20 years, and his trek to Prince George’s County to see his favorite team is a difficult one due to traffic.

“We need our team back in D.C.,” King said.

King’s hopes are a little higher that the team could eventually return back to D.C.

A key Republican in Congress has signaled that he is working on legislation that may help District officials lure the team back to the nation’s capital.

“I think it’s a very monumental thing to do,” King said. “Definitely RFK [Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium] it’s like the center point of D.C., if you ask me.”

The office of U.S. Rep. James Comer, (R-Ky.), who is the chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee, confirmed to DC News Now that he is working on a bill.

The federal government owns the land.

“As Chairman Comer mentioned at the hearing with D.C. Mayor Bowser, he is interested in working with her and the city on a wide variety of issues, including the RFK Stadium site,” the spokesman said. “Committee staff continue to have fruitful discussions with the mayor’s team and other stakeholders on these issues.”

The measure, if passed by Congress, could give Bowser a chance to try and convince the new owners of the Commanders to consider the stadium site, which was slated for demolition.

Telela Rosser, of D.C., is excited at the prospect of her team returning to Washington, D.C. to play, and is cheering on the mayor to make it happen.

“It would be a great thing if she can bring our team home,” she said. “I hope they just consider it and do something with this stadium. It’s historic.”

Though D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, said he’s deeply concerned with the price tag of trying to attract the Commanders.

“We just went through a very, very, very tight budget,” Mendelson said. “The financial plan doesn’t look like there’s any room to accommodate new ventures over the next four years.”

Some members of the council, like Mendelson, have concerns about spending money when other city services don’t have adequate funds.

Mendelson said he needs to see what Comer’s bill entails.

“If what the congressman is proposing is ordering the District to take the team at our expense, that would be a mistake,” he said.

D.C. Councilman Kenyan McDuffie, who is supportive of the Commanders moving to D.C., said he’s glad about Comer’s possible bill and how it may give the District more control over the process.

“I have consistently emphasized the need for Congress to transfer the land to the District in order to transform the RFK site into a world-class destination that brings jobs, housing and economic opportunity to our local residents and attracts visitors from around the globe,” he said.

“I am relieved that this proposed bill appears to give District residents more autonomy than less and am hopeful that this will spark the type of discussions that lead to the Commander’s return to the nation’s capital,” McDuffie added.

Meanwhile, King said that he understands the council’s reservations when it comes to budgeting for other priorities.

“We just get taxed more, we just pay more money,” he said. “That is kind of upsetting but I mean, we want our team back in D.C.”