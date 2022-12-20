WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new act aiming to improve safety in school zones across the District passed its final vote in the D.C. Council.

The Safe Routes to School Act passed the second vote on Tuesday. It will require a new standard for traffic safety around all DCPS and charter schools.

The D.C. Council said that this bill was proposed during a time of many traffic fatalities across the District.

The bill would make the following changes:

Require DDOT to install more safety infrastructure around all public schools;

More than double the size of school zones to 350 feet around a school and including crossing points beyond that boundary;

Make the speed limit in school zones 15 mph on non-arterial streets all week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Simplify the crossing guard application process by creating one online form;

Have DDOT prioritize schools that are most vulnerable to traffic violence and schools with the most at-risk students

and improve transparency, accountability and data collection.

“DC residents are desperately calling out for safe, walkable communities. We will

fail them if we only focus on improving safety at one intersection or one school at a

time,” Councilmember Janeese Lewis George said in a statement.

Every member of the Council co-introduced this act.