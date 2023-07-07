WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s a new push to get reckless drivers off the streets of D.C.

A D.C. council member introduced two bills to increase penalties for those driving dangerously and increase accountability.

The legislation would treat moving violations from speed cameras the same as if violators get pulled over by police.

If violators get caught speeding by a camera currently, the ticket goes to the car’s owner. There’s no way of tracing who was driving the car. From that, many people don’t pay and rack up tons of fines.

It’s been four months since a deadly crash on Rock Creek Parkway that killed three people, including Lyft driver Mohamed Kamara.

His brother-in-law, Mohamed Fofana, was shocked the car that caused the crash had more than $12,000 in unpaid speed camera tickets at the time.

“There are other people who are in similar situations and getting away with it and how many more lives do we have to lose for these measures to be put in place?” Fofana said.

This week, Councilmember Christina Henderson introduced a bill to suspend the license and registration of all vehicles owned by or registered to any person charged with negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident where there’s personal injury or driving while intoxicated.

“If someone is driving under the influence and seriously injures another person as a result of their negligence, they shouldn’t be able to continue with their driving privileges for untold months while a case is being adjudicated,” Henderson said. “This is a gap in the law we should address.”

Fofana said the measure is “a big step in the right direction.”

“I think if something like this was in place, maybe they would have caught the person responsible for the fatal accident and maybe booted the car, get it off the street,” he said.

The second bill would create a point system so if a violator is caught by speed cameras, it will start tallying points, instead of just a ticket to the owner of the car.

It would require District Department of Transportation (DDOT) to get cameras that capture footage of the front of a vehicle by 2025 and require towing or a boot on parked cars with five or more moving violations.

“If we are moving away from having law enforcement conducted routine traffic stops, then we must strengthen the other accountability tools at our disposal,” Henderson said. “If this isn’t the solution, I look forward to a robust discussion of what we should do next.”

It would also require the director of the DMV to biannually send a report containing the motor vehicle record of drivers who acquire five moving violation infractions in the District to the driver’s respective automobile insurance company.

“With the technology we have in place, there’s definitely — these are the kind of procedures that need to be put in place just to make sure people don’t fall between the cracks,” Fofana said.

When the council returns from summer recess, the bill will have to go through a committee and a public hearing before they’re put up for a vote.