WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Arlington middle schooler Kendyl Thomas already has big plans for the future, and she’s hoping tech will help her reach her goals.

“I really want to be a business owner. I’m still working out the kinks of how that’s going to happen,” she said. “I definitely think STEM is going to have a major part in that. This is going to help.”

She’s one of 20 young girls, between 12 and 17 years old, participating in the Black Girls Code summer camp. They’re learning about the language used in coding, and basic skills to get started.

“At first I didn’t want to try it out, because I didn’t think I was qualified to do it. But ever since the first day I joined, I was like, it’s kind of a struggle, but I got the hang of it,” said high school student Willow Lancaster.

Lead instructor Debbie Berlin, who is also a video game developer, says the lessons will also help the girls outside of the classroom.

“That sticks with you, that you can do something difficult, and you get that win,” said Berlin.

“I’ve definitely been the only in many a circumstance, whether it’s the only African American person or the only female-identifying person, and definitely the only both,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important for me to create a different narrative for our girls so that they have those early childhood impressions.”

