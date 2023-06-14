WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This summer, the non-profit known as Black Girls Code is scheduled to host a two-week summer camp for young girls in the District.

“We know that the face of tech is changing. However, it is changing at a very slow pace, and although about 27 percent of women make up the tech jobs, we know that only three percent and two percent of Black and Hispanic women are housed in those jobs respectively,” said Jackie Garcia, vice president of development with Black Girls Code.

“Our camp is $100 for the two-week camp. However, we offer full or partial scholarships to girls who express a need, and even that application is very simple and very direct, and so we don’t want anyone to be inhibited by financial situations or reasons from attending our camp,” she said.

The program, which will be in person in Southeast, is being offered to girls between the ages of 12 and 17 years old. Students will learn to code and more.

“Our summer camp program in D.C. this year will have a Black inventor focus, and so our girls are going to learn about Black inventors and all of the wonderful inventions that have come from Black women and men. And they are going to have an opportunity to create their own invention that is inspired by one of those inventors and walk away with a project,” Garcia said.

The camp is scheduled to take place between July 10 and July 21.

To apply for a scholarship, click here.