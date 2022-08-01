WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community.

The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual Black Greek Fest in Washington D.C.

“We have so much richness to and so much culture, and so much ability to just come together and just unite. So we’re just celebrating us celebrating each other,” said Kwame Safo Azyeemane, co- founder of Black Greek Fest.



There was music, performances, vendors, and a lot of food options. It was a time for black sororities, fraternities and the community to unite.

“I am apart of the divine 9, alpha kappa alpha sorority incorporated. So I think it’s a good thing to show that we all have a presence here in the dc community,” said attendee April Sloan.



With temperatures of more than 90 degrees on saturday, business owner Rahsan Watkins was there to make sure everyone was hydrated with “Indulge Alkaline Water.”

“The key is staying hydrated, and staying hydrated with the right water. It’s going to keep you even more hydrated during this time of year and during this temperature.” said Watkins.



Despite the weather organizers say they hope everyone gained something from this experience.

“There’s a lot of things going on negative in the community. But again, this is something positive, something safe, somebody’s saying something to bring people together. We’re all about unity,” said Safo Azyeemane