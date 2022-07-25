WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — BLT Steak has partnered up with Velveeta to bring an unrestrained and bold new flavor for summer. The Veltini is a dirty martini with Velveeta-infused vodka. The drink has made an absolute splash on social media, but most reactions have been more shaken than stirred, so we decided to find out for ourselves if the Veltini really is a glass of liquid gold, or just too cheesy.

Monday, July, 25 we got the chance to meet one of BLT Steak DC’s managers Christopher Alvear, he walked us through the drink. Ostensibly a classic dirty martini with vermouth, olive brine, and vodka. The twist: this vodka has been infused overnight with Velveeta cheese. If you’re a stranger to sneaking a dab of Velveeta cheese straight from the packet then you haven’t truly lived. The experience of a drink rimmed with pure Velveeta, has to be experienced to be understood.

If you like a dirty martini, the basic flavor profile of a good dry martini remains intact, if anything the cheese flavor comes mostly from the rim. While this probably isn’t a drink you’d have dreamt up readily, it’s certainly one that won us over. If you’re someone that likes their drinks dry and briny, the Veltini is definitely for you.