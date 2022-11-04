WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The DC Board of Elections denied a request by Councilmember At Large Elissa Silverman to toss a ruling by the Office of Campaign Finance stating she misused campaign dollars.

Last week, the OCF issued an order ruling Silverman broke District rules by using campaign dollars to fund and conduct two polls in the Ward 3 Democratic Primary race, which she was not a candidate in. Candidates subsequently dropped out of the race following the poll results.

Silverman participates it the Fair Election financing program, a District program that matches small donations with District dollars. According to the rules of that program, funds cannot be used for any purposes, “other than the furtherance of the participating candidate’s nomination or election.”

Because Silverman was not running for Ward 3, the OCF said her actions broke that rule.

The OCF launched its investigation after a complaint was filed by Karim Marshall, who is running against Silverman in the At Large race. Silverman was ordered to repay more than $6,000 to the campaign fund.

Silverman appealed the ruling to the Board of Elections, claiming her due process was violated because she did not have sufficient time to respond to the OCF investigation before it made its ruling.

During a BOE hearing on the appeal Friday, her attorney Jason Downs said, “OCF breached an agreement it made in writing regarding the timeline of its investigation.”

Downs said the OCF gave Silverman 90 days to respond to its investigation.

OCF attorney William Sanford denied making that agreement.

“We granted this petitioner three extensions, we gave them more than sufficient time to respond. And even to date they have not provided a response,” he said.

The Board of Elections sided with the OCF and said Silverman’s due process was not violated. It denied her appeal.

“It’s clear to me that there was no agreement,” said Chair Gary Thompson.

The board will take up an additional part of her appeal, which disputes the finding that Silverman broke the campaign rule, at a later date.

In a statement, Silverman said, “I’m disappointed, of course, that the Board did not agree this rushed ruling was a violation of due process, even after the Office of Campaign Finance hurried up the agreed-upon timeline to send a final response to the complaint.”

She continued, “I look forward to the Board scheduling a full hearing on my appeal of the OCF ruling, which will be the first opportunity we will have to address the substantive merits — whether the expenditure for Ward 3 polling was outside Fair Elections regulations. OCF has already dismissed the original complaint of inappropriate coordination for lack of evidence. I believe the Board of Elections will agree that an expenditure for polling to understand voter thinking in one part of the city is appropriate for a citywide candidate whether they are under the Fair Elections program or using traditional campaign financing.”

Activists are calling on Silverman to resign in light of the controversy. A group met in protest outside the Board of Elections office Friday.

“She broke the law, she cannot be trusted as an elected official. She should step down from the office she’s in right now,” said Ronald Moten, a community activist. “The trust in tax payer dollars went down the drain and were used in something illegal.”

“That is a clear cut example right before our eyes of what voter suppression looks like as well as hijacking a campaign or other political process looks like, said Marcus Hughes with Next Generation Action Network DMV.