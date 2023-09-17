WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is conducting a death investigation after a kayaker was in distress on the Potomac River on the D.C. and Montgomery County border.

According to the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Pete Piringer, two dozen adults from a kayak group were boating when one woman was stuck in a strong current and caught under a rock in the area of Little Falls.

Passerbys came to her aid prior to the department’s arrival, but she presumably drowned and died.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. MPD is now handling the investigation.