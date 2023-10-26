WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) gave an update Thursday on an exchange of gunfire that left an officer hurt and a man dead one week earlier. MPD also released body-worn camera footage from the incident.

At a news conference, police officials said the shooting is under investigation by Internal Affairs and the U.S Attorney’s office of D.C. which per law, investigates shootings involving officers. The suspect ran from the officers and started shooting at them before being shot multiple times himself, according to the body cam video footage.

But questions remain, officials said, on whether the suspect identified as Arthur Porter, 33, of Northwest D.C., fired the shot that struck one of the officers or if that officer was hit by friendly fire.

“Our internal affairs division, our force investigations team, they’ll conduct a thorough investigation into our officers response, their actions and the use of force itself,” said Leslie Parsons, an MPD assistant police chief. “That’ll be done in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s office, who will review every aspect of the case and decide how we proceed moving forward.”

The initial incident occurred on Thursday, Oct. 19, shortly after 4:50 p.m., the D.C. Office of Unified Communications got a 911 call for a person with a gun in the 2800 block of Gainesville St. SE. The caller, who said that the person was outside, shouting at two other people, gave the emergency dispatcher a description.

MPD said when officers arrived at the scene they found Porter arguing with two women while holding a gun. When they tried to stop him, he ran away and the officers chased him. One officer broadcasted Porter’s description and location and said that he had a gun.

That officer ordered Porter not to pull out the gun. MPD said that Porter immediately pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and that’s when the exchange of gunfire started, hitting a MPD officer.

In the body cam footage, Porter was seen running away between some buildings. A responding officer was on the other side and saw Porter raise a gun, prompting that officer to fire in response, hitting Porter several times.

MPD said that the officers tried to give Porter medical aid until DC Fire and EMS arrived. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.

A third officer was hit by gunfire and was treated at the hospital before being released the following day. The officer was recovering at home, officials said.

The two involved officers were placed on administrative leave, which is MPD policy.

MPD officials said Porter’s gun was recovered at the scene and that it had been fired.

“These officers, they’re doing exactly what we want them to do,” Parsons said. “They’re out in community. They’re being visible. They’re being present and they’re running towards danger.”