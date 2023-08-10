WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released footage from an incident at the beginning of August where an officer and a man fired at each other.

Police said that an officer responded to the 1700 block of Benning Rd. NE just before 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. The officer saw a person in the courtyard of an apartment complex and spoke to this individual.

During this interaction, the officer asked the man to show his hands, but the man fired a gun at the officer. The officer returned fire and called for backup.

Police said that neither the officer nor the man was hit. The man was taken into custody after backup arrived with a ballistic shield.

The man, 37-year-old Saeve Evans of Northeast D.C., was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

Every MPD patrol officer has been required to wear a body-worn camera while on duty since December 2016.