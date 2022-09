WASHINGTON (DC News now) — A body was recovered from a vehicle that was discovered in flames in D.C. on Monday afternoon, DC police confirmed with DC News Now.

Firefighters responded to an alleyway near Nicholson Street NW around 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. It took them around 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

DC police were called to the scene after firefighters discovered something suspicious.

The investigation is still ongoing. No more details are available at this time.