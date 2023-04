WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to The Metropolitan Police Department, human remains were found in the 4300 block of C Street, Southeast on Monday.

At around 3:40 p.m. on March 4, Officers from the Sixth District responded to the listed location after reports of an unconscious person.

Upon arrival, officers discovered what appeared to be human remains.

As part of their investigation, MPD reached out to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue for K9 assistance.