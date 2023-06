WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Emergency were crews were at the Anacostia River in Southeast DC Thursday morning for a water rescue that ended with the recovery of a body.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the rescue call at 9:39 a.m. It said there was a report of someone in the water along Anacostia Park.

Sixteen minutes after the initial tweet, DC Fire and EMS said the rescue was, in fact, a recovery and that, because of that, it was a matter that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) would handle.