WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water) issued a Boil Water Advisory after customers in part of the District reported that they lost water pressure Sunday.

The reason for the advisory is that when there’s a loss of pressure in the water supply system, it’s possible for bacteria or other disease-causing organisms to enter the water through cracks, breaks or joints in the distribution system.

DC Water said the advisory covered the neighborhoods of Fort Lincoln, Woodridge, and Langdon. It added that the impacted area generally was:

East of Montana Avenue

West of Eastern Avenue

South of Rhode Island Avenue

North of New York Avenue

In the neighborhoods affected, DC Water said people should not drink or cook with their water without boiling it first.

If you’re not sure if you’re in the affected area, you can check your address on an interactive map or call the 24-Hour Command Center at (202) 612-3400.

DC Water said customers in the impacted area should:

Discard any beverages and ice made before and during this advisory.

Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.

Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.

Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Cooled, boiled water or bottled water should be used for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Preparing and cooking food

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing infant formula

Making ice

Giving water to pets

One note: DC Water said you should not use home filtering devices in place of boiled or bottled water.

There was no indication that the drop or loss of pressure led to contamination. DC Water said the advisory was put out as a precaution while it tested the water. It added that the advisory would be lifted when tests on two consecutive days showed no bacteria present. DC Water expected customers would be able to resume normal water use on Tuesday, May 30, as long as the advisory was lifted by then.

Customers with water quality questions can contact the Department of Water Quality at (202) 612-3440 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). All other questions should be directed to DC Water Customer Service at (202) 354-3600 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), the 24-Hour Command Center at 202-612-3400 or the Office of Marketing and Communications at (202) 787-2200 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).