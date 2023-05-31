WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s boil water advisory was lifted on Wednesday morning at about 8:00 a.m.

Customers in the impacted areas can use tap water for all purposes again after tests showed that the water meets quality drinking safety standards.

The impacted areas generally include:

East of Montana Avenue

West of Eastern Avenue

South of Rhode Island Avenue

North of New York Avenue

Before continuing to normal water usage, people in the affected areas should:

Run the cold tap water for 10 minutes if it was not used during the advisory.

Discard all food or ice prepared with the previously unsafe water, unless it was boiled.

Consult owner’s manuals on how to sanitize any appliances and filtration systems used during the advisory.

D.C. Water issued the advisory to protect public health and will continue to work with customers to answer questions and respond to additional issues about the advisory.

If you’re still have any issues, you’re encouraged to call the Drinking Water Division at at (202) 612-3440.

More information is also available at dcwater.com.