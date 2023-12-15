WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now) — With the prospect of the Washington Wizards and Capitals professional sports teams leaving the District, Downtown D.C. faces some challenges.

But some urban planners in D.C. are focused on some exciting opportunities that could well give the Pennsylvania Avenue corridor a boost.

The stretch between the White House and U.S. Capitol is where Johns Hopkins University has just taken over the Newseum for an academic center.

“It’s going to bring a lot of new energy to the avenue in terms of faculty and students walking up and down the street in the evening, which would be something new for Pennsylvania Avenue,” Jeff Jamawat, urban planner for the National Capital Planning Commission, said.

It fits into a bold plan to revitalize the streetscape.

“This is high quality public space,” says Karin Schierhold, also an urban planner for the NCPC. “It gives us a lot of momentum to move forward.”

Plans have already been on the drawing board for a major entertainment venue along the avenue.

“We’ll have better space. The sidewalks will have a refresh so pedestrians will be more comfortable,” Schierhold said. “There will be more shade, more amenities. This could be an impressive venue to hold some spectacular events.”

Jamawat said he has been to the barbeque festival that is held along the avenue and along with the Pride Festival.

“We’re looking to scale up those events to put D.C. on the international stage,” he said.

The next two years are critical to develop the new plan for Pennsylvania Avenue and the public is encouraged to follow the progress by visiting the National Capital Planning Commission’s website.