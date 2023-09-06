WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s National Read a Book Day! For some, reading is their way to unwind and relax from a long day of work or school. For others, reading might be more of a chore.

National Read a Book Day is a day that encourages you to read by finding the perfect book for you. So, to celebrate this day, we’ve compiled a list of books recommended by the DC News Now team to get you started:

“Open Veins of Latin America” by Eduardo Galeano

“Make Your Bed” by Admiral William McRaven

“Forged By Fire” by Sharon Draper

“The Tell-Tale Heart” by Edgar Allen Poe

“Vicious” by V.E Schwab

“The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde

“Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

“My Year of Rest and Relaxation” by Ottessa Moshfegh

“The Collected Poems” by Sylvia Plath

“The House of Eve” by Sadeqa Johnson

“Dispatches from Pluto: Lost and Found in the Mississippi Delta” by Richard Grant

“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid