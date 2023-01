That is the mission of the virtual art room LuLuMake.

Lucia Pinto created LuLuMake as a fun activity for her and her young son.

LuLuMake offers free tutorials and different virtual art projects. Pinto says it really took off during the pandemic. Pinto joined Taniya Wright in our DC News Now studio to create some easy Valentine’s Day crafts.

For more on LuLuMake:

Website: https://www.lulumake.com/



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lulu__make/?hl=en



Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@lulumake