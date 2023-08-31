WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser met with the families of the dogs that died from the flash flooding that occurred in the District Dogs daycare in Northeast D.C. on Aug. 14.

The group met for about an hour on Thursday talking about a wide range of issues.

The families said the mayor did take their requests and concerns seriously but there were still some areas where they did not feel fully heard on, including issues with the 911 call center.

Ten people sat down with Bowser, her chief of staff, Lindsey Parker, along with City Administrator Kevin Donahue. The families originally asked for a joint meeting with Bowser, the acting director of the Office of Unified Communications and the acting director of the Department of Buildings.

Before the closed-door meeting, Bowser said her job was to listen to the families.

“Certainly nothing I can say will bring their pets back,” Bowser said. “It is an unfortunate tragedy and I’m sure they are experiencing a lot of loss and pain.”

Colleen Costello, an ANC commissioner who lost her dog, Maple, in the flood was part of the group meeting with Bowser.

“I will say she was very gracious and she gave us as much time as we needed to share all of our concerns with her and all of our requests,” Costello said.

Those who lost their dogs asked for the Department of Energy and Environment to install bioswales, which are channels or trenches with vegetation. They want it installed along Rhode Island Avenue and the surrounding rounds to collect storm water runoff.

“So that we can at least try and immediately mitigate some of the runoff that we see when we have bad storms there, and they are in discussion about that,” Costello said.

The group talked about the Department of Health working on draft regulations for pet boarding facilities. Costello said the mayor was not aware of that process.

“The Department of Health is apparently working with the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) on that,” Costello said. “So we just encouraged the mayor to support the Department of Health and HRA in that process and to make sure that those regulations are robust.”

Costello said they also discussed the importance of having a clear exit path in buildings, should flooding occur.

“One of the recommendations we made was that the Department of Buildings issue an administrative decision that instructs its inspectors to look at the buildings that are prone to flooding and make sure that there are means of egress that are not in the way of floodwaters,” Costello said.

The group also addressed the ongoing issues with the Office of Unified Communications (OUC) where errors led to a delayed response the day of the flash flooding.

“Our request was that the mayor, or the council, initiate a 911 task force, an independent body to look at all of the problems that people have had over the last several years,” Costello said. “I didn’t get the sense that there was a commitment to do that.”

Costello said she would have preferred to see a much stronger response to their concerns with OUC, especially as the issues have been a longtime problem.

“I did not walk away personally with the impression that that was a big problem on the radar screen,” she added. “I hope I’m wrong and I hope I just misread the responses.”

Paul Buonomo who lost his dog Pepper, said their biggest concern is making sure the situation they’re dealing with doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“It’s unfortunate that [it] took this situation to have these types of conversations, but glad they’re happening now and we’re hoping to get the feedback and follow-up that we’re looking for,” Buonomo said.

The Department of Buildings posted a danger placard the day of the flood and officials said any proposed new use of the space will be subject to a new certificate of occupancy review to ensure safety against enhanced flood risk.

To read more about the meeting directly from Costello, you can read her thread on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.