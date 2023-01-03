WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser named Lindsey Appiah as the District’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice on Tuesday, a day after Bowser’s third term officially began.

“We know that she attacks her work with urgency,” Bowser said as she made the announcement at at news conference.

Appiah, who served as the chief of staff to the deputy mayor’s office, fills the position left vacant when Chris Geldart resigned in October 2022.

Geldart faced an assault and battery charge in Virginia which the Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office dropped after its “robust review” of the case determined that the charge, which stemmed from an incident outside a gym, couldn’t be sustained.

At the time, Geldart found himself in the midst of another controversy after questions arose about where he lived. Top D.C. officials are required to live in the District. At the time the assault allegation was made, Geldart told police he lived in Falls Church, Va.

Prior to her chief of staff position, Appiah spent a decade working with troubled children in the District.

She was one of seven new appointments Bowser made to her cabinet on Tuesday.