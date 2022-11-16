(FILE) Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and District of Columbia Department of Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt hold a press conference in 2021.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined details of her three-year plan on Wednesday, stating a new plan to help close the wealth gap in D.C.

She said the goal is to improve the quality of life for Black and brown residents impacted by structural racism.

She said she aims to provide these communities with more opportunities and the ability to build wealth. It requires tracking the progress when it comes to hiring and investment across the district.

Ideas and suggestions can be submitted online through January 2.