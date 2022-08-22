WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday any migrant children who came or come to the nation’s capital from Texas and Arizona will be attending school but didn’t give specifics as to how schools would handle any increase in numbers.

“School-aged children will go to school,” the mayor said at a news conference. “That’s the plan.”

It is not known how many migrant children there are in the District, but groups helping migrants resettle across America said there are upwards of 600 people who remained in the city while most others went on to other places including New York and Florida.

The mayor said that her administration continues to work on policies to address the arrival of the migrant children but stopped short of saying what those would be. School starts on Aug. 29.

City officials said they are working with DC Public Schools and the Department of Human Services on the transition.

Cities alone, the mayor said, “can’t solve a broken immigration system” that officials have feared could tax services here the way it has in places such as New York which have thousands of migrants from Arizona and Texas.

“We struggle with a broken immigration system in our country and we know if I could wave a wand, I’d have some ideas that could help fix that,” Bowser said, “so that people who are in our city, who are working hard already…we need a path to citizenship in our country.”

Earlier this month, Bowser made a second appeal to the Defense Department to give her access to the D.C. National Guard to help the city with the arrival of migrants to stem “a prolonged humanitarian crisis in our nation’s capital.”

Bower’s letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin narrows the focus of the request to “logistical support” that would supplement city offices and migrant assistance groups such as SAMU First Response to “establish and manage existing and new respite sites” to process migrants.

“We will continue to work with the Defense Department as every DC mayor has done, and I will do so that we are always partners with our D.C. National Guard,” she said. “We are working very hard to make sure people are treated humanly and that all of our systems continue to work as they should.”