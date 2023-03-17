WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After serving as Mayor Muriel Bowser’s chief of staff for nine years, John Falcicchio is gone.

The announcement came as a one-line acknowledgment in a news release from the mayor’s office on March 17 in which she appointed Lindsey V. Parker as her new chief of staff and designated Keith A. Anderson as Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

Falcicchio served in that deputy mayor position, in addition to his role as chief of staff.

After providing information about Parker and Anderson, the news release said simply: “We also thank Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio for his years of service to the District as he transitions to the private sector.”