WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt.

MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and the investigation, that area was closed to car and foot traffic shortly after the incident, which happened right before 3 p.m.

Police said the boy and man were conscious.