WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One boy was shot and injured on a Green Line train on Friday morning after what police described as an “altercation between a group of juveniles.”

Police said they heard about the shooting at around 8:40 a.m. They said that the group was on the train when the altercation happened. The shooting followed shortly after.

The injured boy was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Police were still canvassing for a suspect.

Green Line service was stopped between U Street and Fort Totten as of 9:15 a.m. A shuttle bus was set up as the investigation continued.