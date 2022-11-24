WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for an older model gray Toyota Camry after someone shot a boy in Northeast early Thursday afternoon.

Commander Tasha Bryant with MPD said the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. Police received a report that there had been an number of gun shots in the area of 17th Street NE near East Capitol St. NE. Officers already were in the area working the annual Turkey Bowl football game at Eastern High School and were able to respond quickly.

When they got to 17th Street NE, they found a boy who’d been shot in the leg. Bryant said he was approximately 15 years old. Medics took him to the hospital He was expected to recover.

Although there had been a dispute of some sort at the football game earlier in the day, Bryant said the shooting had no connection to the fight. The people involved had been kicked out long before the shooting, and the boy who was hit by gunfire was not at the game.

Bryant said that a woman may have been driving the Camry that appeared to be involved in the shooting. Police tweeted that the car had a D.C. tag of FP3600 on it. Bryant wasn’t certain how many people were in the car.