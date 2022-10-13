WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they found a boy unconscious and not breathing after a shooting in Northeast Thursday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 500 block of 48th Pl. NE.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MPD tweeted that it was looking for a shooter who was driving a silver Nissan with heavy tint to its windows.

Aiton Elementary School and Kelly Miller Middle School are in that area of Northeast. DC News Now reached out to District of Columbia Public Schools to find out if the shooting and investigation were affecting operations at either school. A spokesman for the school district said it was trying to find out more information.