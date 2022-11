WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon.

MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area in a gray Mercedes-Benz sedan. The car had damage to its front end and paper tags.

DC Fire and EMS took the boy to the hospital where he died.