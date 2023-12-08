WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said medics took a boy to the hospital Friday afternoon after someone followed him to a Metro station and shot him there.

The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it received a call about a shooting inside the Georgia Ave-Petworth station shortly after 2:45 p.m. Officers arrived and found a boy in the unpaid mezzanine area. He had been shot.

MTPD said it expected the boy to survive his injuries.

As a result of the shooting, the west entrance of the Metro station was closed while MTPD officers investigated and looked for the person responsible for the shooting.