WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police department said a boy was struck in the face by a bullet in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Wednesday.

MPD said that at about 4:00 a.m., they were dispatched to 1507 29th street for the report a shooting.

Police said the boy was inside the apartment when he heard a string of gunshots coming from outside. He was struck in the face as a result of the gunfire.

The boy was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The suspect fled the scene.