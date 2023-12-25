WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Volunteers opened their hearts and their kitchens for the hungry on Christmas Day in the District.

The day was full of generosity and caring in McPherson Square.

High Bey is a photographer who scrapes by day-to-day, not earning enough to make ends meet.

But on this sunny Christmas Day in the Square, the Brea Herrera Foundation is serving a hot buffet meal.

“They are giving people who are charitable and that is very delightful,” Bey said.

It is a rewarding venture for the foundation and its volunteers.

“It’s an opportunity for us to teach our children it is not always what we are going to get but what we are going to give,” said Karen Hall-Hicks with Brea Herrera.

“We decided on the Christmas holiday we are going to use our time. Instead of staying home, we are going to serve the less fortunate,” said Moriah Franklin McGruder with the foundation.

The success of the effort is owed to many foundation partners, such as Memorial Baptist Church and Capitol Hill Church, said Jonathan Hall with Brea Herrera.

“Oh man,” Hall exclaimed. “A big thanks is owed to all the volunteers, everyone who donates to Bren and Friends. It’s a big production. It’s nice to see the community come together for a good cause.”

“It’s just a joy to see and be a part of this and see all the unity,” remarked Bey.